Bracebridge roads were hit fairly hard by last night’s severe weather.

The town is notifying residents of a number of road closures in place – due to downed trees and power lines.

As a result, Quebec Street is closed until further notice between Victoria Street and Wellington Street and will be fully shut down to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Meanwhile, Bowyer’s Beach Road is closed from Golden Beach Road to the other access point of Golden Beach.

Bonnell Road from 211-220 Bonnell is also closed.

The town adds that Woodward Street between Joseph and Maple Street is also closed until further notice.

These roads are also closed off to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Bracebridge is also advising that Liddard Street is once again re-opened to traffic from Aubrey Street to Golf Course Road.

The Liddard Street Culvert Replacement project has been postponed until further notice.

Residents and visitors are also advised that the temporary Bracebridge Transit schedule change during the replacement project set to take place today – has been cancelled.

You can contact Bracebridge Transit for more information

For more updates – head to the town’s website.