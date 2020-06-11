Following this evening’s severe thunderstorm, Hydro One is currently working to restore power to thousands of customers within Parry Sound-Muskoka.

Multiple outages have been reported across the District, including 7,051 customers south of Baysville – with Hydro One’s estimated restoration time set for 10:15 p.m.

Additionally, 4,283 customers are without power in North Portage – with restoration estimated to occur around midnight.

Almost five hundred customers are without power outside of Dorset with restoration ranging between 9:15 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.

Several smaller outages scattered across Muskoka have also left hundreds of other customers without power with their estimated time also expected between 9:15 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.

Outside of Parry Sound, around 74 customers don’t have power in Killbear Park with power expected to return by 11:45 p.m.

236 customers are without power in Spence with their restoration set for midnight.

To check the Hydro One outage map – or to report an outage, head here.

Meanwhile, Lakeland Power is also reporting several thousand customers who are without power.

4,730 customers around the Bracebridge area are without power – with Lakeland still investigating the cause.

At this time, estimated restoration is still being determined.

Additionally in Armour, 607 customers are still without power since yesterday and restoration time has yet to be determined.

To check the Lakeland outage map – head here.