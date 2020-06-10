Students who were forced to leave a post-secondary education because of COVID-19 and have been unable to graduate can go back to school next month.

The Minister of Colleges and Universities, Ross Romano announced today that students in fields where hands-on learning is a must to graduate can return in July for in-person classes.

The first phase will allow students in frontline or high labour market demand areas like nursing, personal support workers, and engineering.

Romano also announced in September all students will be able to attend post-secondary institutions through virtual learning, in-class instruction, or hybrid formats.