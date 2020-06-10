For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, Premier Doug Ford and Deputy Premier Christine Elliott did not attend the daily press briefing.

Their notable absence was because Minister of Education Stephen Lecce had been notified he had come into contact with someone diagnosed with the virus. Lecce was tested yesterday and in a statement released just minutes ago, he says he has tested negative for the virus.

According to a statement from the Premier’s office both Ford and Elliott are being tested today and “out of an abundance of caution” did not take part in the daily briefing today.

See the statement below on my #COVID19 test result. pic.twitter.com/U0hXqAtcUs — Stephen Lecce (@Sflecce) June 10, 2020

