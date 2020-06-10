A severe thunderstorm watch is underway across Parry Sound-Muskoka.

According to Environment Canada, conditions in the district are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms are be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

The weather agency says isolated severe thunderstorms may develop this afternoon into this evening, with the main threats being winds gusting up to 100 kilometres – which may cause local power outages and torrential downpours.

Environment Canada is also reminding you that very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road.

Meanwhile, heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.

You can monitor conditions at Environment Canada’s website.