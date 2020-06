GRAVENHURST, ON-The Gravenhurst Station 1 Fire Department has extinguished a bush fire.

Deputy Fire Chief Todd Clapp confirmed they responded to the incident around 4:00 p.m. yesterday on Pinetree Road and left the scene around 6:00 p.m.

No damages were reported as the fire was in a remote area, and Clapp said they are not sure how it was started.

He noted that residents should be following all burning guidelines to avoid any potential blazes.