Due to COVID-19, the township of Muskoka Lakes is cancelling its 2020 Summer Swimming Program.

The township announced in a press release on Tuesday that it continues to work with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and other community groups to monitor the global situation.

The program was set to begin on July 6 and registration had already been delayed.

Following the Emergency Orders imposed by the Ontario Government and advice from the Medical Officer of Health – the township has determined there’s no possibility of delivering the program while ensuring the health and safety of all involved.

The township says it regrets this decision, but they want to thank everyone for participating in the program these past few years and look forward to operating it again in 2021.

More updates can be found on the township’s website.