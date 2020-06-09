With the temperature’s nearing 30 degrees, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is reminding you to be aware of the heat.

According to the Health Unit, when temperatures are high, overexertion increases the risk of heat exhaustion, dehydration or heat stroke.

During the heat, you should be taking care to avoid overheating.

The Health Unit encourages you to drink plenty of non-caffeinated fluids and not wait until you feel thirsty and become dehydrated.

If you are outside, stay in the shade and make sure you wear and reapply sunscreen, a broad-brimmed hat, sunglasses and lightweight, light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing.

If you are staying indoors, draw blinds or curtains to prevent radiant heat from entering your home.

SMDHU says electric fans provide comfort by increasing evaporation, however when conditions are extreme – fans will not prevent heat-related illness.

You’re also reminded to continue to keep physical activity to a minimum.

Infants and young children, the frail elderly and people with chronic lung conditions or taking certain prescription drugs are more vulnerable to harm from overheating.

Make sure you are following up on the health and wellbeing of these individuals.

For more information about extreme heat, head here or you call Health Connection at 1-877-721-7520 from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.