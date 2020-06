BRACEBRIDGE, ON-Sellens Avenue in Bracebridge is going to be temporarily closed off for a cross-culvert replacement.

Set to be blocked off from Hamblin Drive to 35 Sellens Avenue, work will begin on June 10th at 7:00 a.m. and end at 4:00 p.m.

While the road is closed, all vehicular traffic will not be able to access the area, but emergency services will still be able to attend any homes on the South end of Sellens Avenue.