A theft from a vehicle has resulted in charges against a man from Huntsville and another man from Gravenhurst.

Bracebridge OPP says on Monday, at 2:30 p.m., officers were sought by a man who had just had items stolen from his vehicle while he was in a store in Gravenhurst on Muskoka Road North.

A short time later, another member of the public provided police with valuable information after encountering the suspects near her home – which ultimately led to the arrests of two suspects on First Street North.

OPP says the property was recovered along with a number of illegal drugs.

A 26-year-old Huntsville man was arrested and faces multiple charges, including possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of a schedule IV substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited device.

Police also charged a 33-year-old from Gravenhurst for possession of property obtained by crimes.

Both will appear before a judge at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on August 18th.