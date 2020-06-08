CMOH Dr. Williams on June 8th. Photo from the Government of Ontario website

Ontario officials say the province has seen the lowest increase in new cases of COVID-19 since March.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer says many Ontario Health Units have had no new cases or very small numbers of increases in the last week.

Dr. David Williams says moving past the start of Stage 2, Ontario officials are now looking into expanding guidelines on extended households, or “social bubbling” to give Ontarians the ability to “hang out” with a household of their choosing.



Williams says Ontario is seeing a steady decrease in the number of people in hospital which is a very important indicator of ongoing illness and severity in any region.



He says long-term care homes are also seeing some very encouraging trends as the number of active outbreaks and cases in these facilities continue to steadily decrease.

Williams says as the rate of new cases in these settings comes down, the province is now working to finalize a visitor policy for long-term care homes which he says, “will be a very welcome thing for both for the residents and for their families.”



He says favorable trends can also be seen in retirement homes, with 26 active outbreaks and no new deaths reported in recent days.



The province tested 15,357 people overnight bringing the testing total to over 866,000 tests.



Williams said the province is testing more and finding fewer cases, another encouraging trend that shows the province is slowly getting back on its feet.