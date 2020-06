BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Town of Bracebridge has confirmed that there will be a street closure on Thursday.

The closure will be on Liddard St., from Aubrey St to Golf Course Rd. on June 11th from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Town said that the purpose of the closure is to replace a culvert, and the road will be fully closed off to pedestrian and vehicular traffic, but access will be given for local traffic.

It was confirmed that emergency services will still be able to access the closed-off road.