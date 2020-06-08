Ontario is moving to protect commercial tenants from being evicted. Today Premier Doug Ford announced he is asking for legislation that would ban commercial tenants from being locked out or having their assets seized by landlords if they are unable to pay rent. The legislation will reverse evictions that were handed out on or after June 3rd.

The government introduced the Canada Commercial Rent Assistance program, that provides forgivable loans to eligible landlords of up to 50-percent of rent payments. That 50-percent is covered by the federal and provincial governments with landlords and tenants responsible for 25-percent each.

However commercial tenants have not been applying for the aid today Ford said they had been warned, “Found out there were only 7,000 people who took us up on the offer and it was a very generous offer from ourselves from us and the federal government, and some people weren’t playing ball.”

“We need everyone working together to overcome COVID-19,” said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “Commercial tenants who can pay their rent must do so. Landlords should work with their tenants to come to an agreement and use this joint program. Ontario’s small businesses are the backbone of our economy and we need them to flourish.”

If the legislation passes evictions would not be allowed until August 31st, 2020.