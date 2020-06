HUNTSVILLE, ON-A new COVID-19 case in Huntsville has brought the total number in Muskoka to 20.

The latest case, confirmed by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU), is a woman in her 70’s who is self-isolating after contracting the virus through the community.

If you think you have COVID-19 symptoms, read our other story here to set an appointment with the assessment centre.