The province of Ontario is moving into Stage 2 of its reopening. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement today. While not all areas will move into Stage 2, smaller regions across the province will.

Regardless of where you live the province is relaxing the maximum number of people allowed at a social gathering from five to ten people with proper physical distancing measures in place and all places of worship can open with physical distancing in place and attendance limited to no more than 30-percent of building capacity. This will go into effect Friday, June 12th at 12:01 a.m.

Public health areas allowed to move into Stage 2 on Friday, June 12th at 12:01 a.m. of the reopening process include:

Algoma Public Health

Brant County Health Unit

Chatham-Kent Public Health

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

Grey Bruce Health Unit

Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health

Huron Perth Public Health

Kingston, Frontenac, and Lennox & Addington Public Health

Leeds Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit

Middlesex-London Health Unit

North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit

Northwestern Health Unit

Ottawa Public Health

Peterborough Public Health

Porcupine Health Unit

Public Health Sudbury & Districts

Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services

Renfrew County and District Health Unit

Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit

Southwestern Public Health

Thunder Bay District Health Unit

Timiskaming Health Unit 2

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

Business and services allowed to reopen include:

Outdoor dine-in services at restaurants, bars, and other establishments, including patios, curbside, parking lots and adjacent properties;

Select personal and personal care services with the proper health and safety measures in place, including tattoo parlours, barbershops, hair salons, and beauty salons;

Shopping malls under existing restrictions, including food services reopening for take-out and outdoor dining only;

Tour and guide services, such as bike and walking, bus and boat tours, as well as tasting and tours for wineries, breweries, and distilleries;

Water recreational facilities such as outdoor splash pads and wading pools, and all swimming pools;

Beach access and additional camping at Ontario Parks;

Camping at private campgrounds;

Outdoor-only recreational facilities and training for outdoor team sports, with limits to enable physical distancing;

Drive-in and drive-through venues for theatres, concerts, animal attractions and cultural appreciation, such as art installations;

Film and television production activities, with limits to enable physical distancing; and

Weddings and funerals, with limits on social gatherings to 10 people.

“We are able to make this announcement today because of the extraordinary effort of our frontline workers and every other person in the province who helped to stop the spread of this deadly virus,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Entering Stage 2 means parts of the province will see more people back on the job and an opportunity to get back together with friends and family. Although this is extremely encouraging, I urge everyone to exercise caution and continue to follow public health advice as we are not out of the woods yet.”

The province says it will provide an update at the beginning of each week on the ongoing assessment of these regions and whether they are ready to move into Stage 2 at the end of each week. But again, the province warns that everyone regardless of where you live must follow public health advice, including physical distancing, wearing a face-covering when physical distancing is not possible, washing hands frequently, and avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Ontario’s public health officials will continue to monitor the situation and will decide when and where further restrictions can be loosened or if they need to be tightened.