The District of Muskoka is providing another update on road closures surrounding the King William Street project.

Residents are being advised that the rolling full road closure remains in place between Hanes Street and Cliff Avenue – with access limited to local businesses.

Westbound traffic will be directed onto the detour via Cann Street and Chaffey Street.

Chaffey meanwhile has re-opened at King William Street, although some temporary short term closures at this intersection will take place over the next two weeks.

Stop signs are controlling the intersection at King William, Chaffey Street and Cliff Street until traffic signal work is complete.

Left turns at the Cliff Avenue and King William intersection will be available for local westbound traffic, however, no access is open to eastbound traffic.

Eastbound traffic will continue to use the provided detour via Hanes Street, Morris Avenue, Cliff Avenue, Meadow Park Drive, Scott Street and back onto King William.

Meanwhile, access to Fairy Street from King William will remain closed until traffic signal work is complete.

Although sidewalk work is still taking place, the District is reminding residents that a fully accessible sidewalk is being provided on one side of the road at all times, and signage has been provided to direct pedestrians.

More information on the project can be found here.