MUSKOKA, ON-The District of Muskoka is launching its 2020 Muskoka Community Grant to support vulnerable communities.

Only grassroots community groups, not-for-profit organizations and registered charities are eligible to receive the grant – which will help deliver projects and programs aimed at strengthening and enhancing the well-being of the community.

“We recognize the tremendous value that community groups, non-profit and registered charities provide to communities across Muskoka,” said District of Muskoka Chair John Klinck. “The Muskoka Community Grant Program is more important than ever during these challenging times. This funding will help support these important groups as they work tirelessly to build community vitality and serve our most vulnerable.”

The available grant opportunities include the Pay it Forward (PIF) program, which is only available to Grassroots Muskoka Community Groups and offers grants up to $2,500. Recipients of this grant will use it in projects that fill a strategic need in the community, enhance community support and leadership and create positive change.

The Community Enhancement (CE) Fund is new for 2020 and is available to not-for-profit and charitable community groups and will allow them to receive up to $10,000. This grant will be awarded to groups that focus on improving a positive quality of life for vulnerable populations that address areas like poverty reduction, food security, housing and living conditions, education and training opportunities, volunteer and job development, and citizen engagement.

The Social Service Relief Fund (SSRF) is a grant that comes directly from COVID-19 and is supported by the Community Homelessness Prevention Initiative (CHPI) and offers up to $5,000. The purpose of this fund is to provide financial assistance to community groups that offer essential services like food programs or other necessities people have been struggling with during the pandemic.

If you are a group that qualifies for these grants, you can fill out a form on the Engage Muskoka site here before 4:00 p.m. on June 29th.