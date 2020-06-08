Ontario has added another 243 new cases of COVID-19. This is the lowest number of new cases in a 24-hour period since late March. That brings the province’s total to 30,860. There have been another two residents and 11 staff of long-term care homes diagnosed.

Another 24 people have passed away bringing the death toll to 2,450.

There are 603 people in the hospital, with 118 in Intensive Care and 81 patients on ventilators.

The recovery rate remains steady at 79-percent.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 15,357 COVID-19 tests done.