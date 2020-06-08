A Gravenhurst woman is facing impaired driving charges after being pulled over on the weekend.

On Saturday, around 10:40 p.m., while assisting with an investigation stemming from Orillia, Bracebridge OPP officers stopped a vehicle on Fernwood Drive in Gravenhurst.

Following their investigation, police arrested and charged a 36-year-old woman for driving while impaired.

She faces charges including impaired operation by drug and possession of a schedule I substance.

A 19-year-old passenger from Bracebridge was also arrested on outstanding warrants.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old will be before a judge at the Bracebridge Ontario Court of Justice on August 18th.

She’s also had her license suspended for 90 days, and her vehicle impounded.