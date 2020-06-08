BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Town of Bracebridge is advising residents what is available to them during the gradual reopening.

With the opening of parks and trails in the Town of Bracebridge, picnic sites, benches and shelters, outdoor sports facilities, off-leash dog areas, beaches, docks and wharves, and public washrooms are available to the public.

Residents, however, are advised that playground equipment, barbeque pits and concession stands remain closed.

For a list of available amenities open at the parks and trails in Bracebridge, visit the Town’s site here.