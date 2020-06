Ontario has added another 415 new cases of COVID-19 but over half are because of a reporting error.

Ontario Public Health data shows of the 415 cases, 223 cases were because of what it calls a “laboratory-to-public health reporting delay.” The provincial total is now 30,617.

There have been 19 more deaths bringing that total to 2,426.

There are 635 people in the hospital, with 117 in Intensive Care and 92 patients on ventilators.

The recovery rate remains at 79-percent.