GRAVENHURST, ON-The TD bank in Gravenhurst that shut down for a potential case of the virus can rest easy as the tests came back negative.

Carla Hindman from TD said that as a result of the negative test, their Chief Medical Director has advised that employees can return to work and will reopen the bank on June 8th.

Hindman said they are asking customers to only attend the branch for matters that require in-person assistance and to do their banking online or at am ATM whenever possible.

“The health and safety of our colleagues and customers is our highest priority, and we have implemented changes to help maximize physical distance and safety in our branches, in accordance with guidance from public health authorities and our Chief Medical Director.”

These safety measures include enhanced daily cleaning, plexiglass shields and reducing the number of employees and customers in the bank at any one time.