Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling on $23-billion in support from Ottawa to help deal with COVID-19.

In his daily press conference, Ford says Ontario needs the funding as the virus has taken a massive toll and he adds no province can get out of this alone.

He says the $14-billion announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for all of Canada “must be the start and not the end” and he says that amount of funding for all of Canada just won’t cut it.

Ford says the province is ready to work with the federal government and they are willing to work with Ontario and he says the province just wants their “fair share”.

Repeating what he told Vista Radio first on Friday, Ford says next week Ontario will announce details about a regional approach for Stage 2 of reopening.

He adds, however, that Stage 2 won’t be happening immediately.

Ontario entered the first stage of reopening in mid-May.