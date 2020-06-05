The Town of Huntsville has issued a memo regarding short term rental accommodations.

In a press release Friday, the town says in response to Provincial restrictions being lifted – all short term rental accommodation can resume operations.

Owners and operators are being asked to ensure they follow health and safety guidelines related to their sector and follow advice from local and provincial health officials.

This includes recommendations and instructions on physical distancing, cleaning and disinfecting.

The town is also reminding owners and operators that as of mid-March, all short term rentals need to be licensed.

The town is anticipating an influx of applications over the next few weeks, and the staff is working on reviewing them in a timely matter and ensuring they are in accordance with health and safety guidelines.

For questions or concerns regarding town services during COVID-19, head to the town’s website.

If you do not submit an application by June 15, you may face charges or fines.

To apply for a licence, head here.