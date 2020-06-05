Following countless hours of preparation, Deerhurst Resort is set to open its doors next week.

The team at Deerhurst has been spending the past few months carefully preparing the resort for re-opening amid COVID-19 and will be opening for hotel stays next Friday.

In an interview with MyMuskokaNow, Deerhurst General Manager Jesse Hamilton says it’s a very exciting time for the resort.

“The idea of bringing people back to work, which is also going to be a long process – that puts a smile on our faces for sure in welcoming people back to Muskoka, but it will take some time, and I think as we get closer and closer to the summer and hopefully as things continue to improve in the province, it will get more and more exciting for us.”

The resort is expecting a bit of a different experience this year, with COVID-19 prevention measures in place.

They want to assure guests that they have taken the utmost measures in ensuring the safety and comfort of guests, hosts and the community.

Hamilton adds they are careful in using a phased-in approach to re-opening.

“On our first weekend, we’re only selling 20 percent of our rooms. The next weekend, we’re going to increase by another 10 percent, and we’re doing that to make sure we’re testing everything here at the resort in a way we can feel comfortable with. There certainly is probably more demand than we’re ready to meet right away.

Aside from limiting capacity, Hamilton says guests and hosts will be following social distancing guidelines and hygiene practices.

There will also be curbside check-in for the time being, as well as curbside take out and food delivery services.

All indoor recreational facilities will remain closed at the resort, however, there is a new disc golf course which will be opening next Friday as well.

Hamilton notes if things line up the way they are anticipating – it should be a very busy summer.

“Our waterfront and beach will be open, but with all the social distancing measures necessary to open any park-like setting. At the same time, pools and all our indoor recreational are closed for the time being. Patios and restaurants are closed but we have opened the food delivery service for all of our guests.”

More details on the resort’s re-opening can be found on Deerhurst’s website.

For more on the re-opening, watch this video below: