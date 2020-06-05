MUSKOKA, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) is recognizing its graduating students this year by posting signs.

The SMCDSB said it postponed their Grade 8 and 12 graduations until physical distancing rules are more relaxed, and the size of gatherings has increased.

Until then, the board has gone ahead and produced lawn signs for close to 3,500 grads at 50 schools across the region to let the students know their achievements haven’t gone unnoticed.

The school board said that students across Simcoe County, Muskoka and Parry Sound will receive their signs today.

“Obviously, no one was expecting their final year of elementary school or high school to end like this. There were no goodbyes to favourite friends and teachers, no proms, and no cap and gown moments with family and friends. But it is still important to celebrate the culmination of years of hard work and the accomplishments of these graduates,” said Director of Education Brian Beal.

“We look forward to celebrating their accomplishments in a more meaningful way in the fall, but hope this gesture shows them we are thinking about them, and they are special.”

Board Chair Joe Zerdin adds that recognizing their graduating students was a big dilemma the staff were really struggling with.

“Many schools have adopted the lawn sign idea, but as far as I’m aware, we are the only board in the province to coordinate lawn signs for every single graduate in every single school and distribute them on the same day.”