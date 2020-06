Ontario may have set a new record for the amount of daily tests done with 20,822 Ontarians tested for COVID-19 overnight.

The province’s Chief Medical Officer said that about 14 to 15 public health units in the province reported no new cases of the virus today.

Dr. David Williams also said the province is aiming to have new recommendations on social bubbles, or an extended household when it comes to the five-person limit on gatherings.