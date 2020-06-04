The province is lifting restrictions on short term rentals.

Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade Vic Fedeli tweeted this afternoon that rental properties including cabins, lodges, cottages, bed and breakfasts, and air b&b’s can reopen on June 5th.

Owners will have to follow guidelines for the tourism and hospitality sector in order to reopen. Physical distancing, wearing a face-covering when physically distancing is a challenge, and wash hands frequently.

NEW! Short term rentals including lodges, cabins, cottages, homes, condominiums and B&Bs will be allowed to resume operations in Ontario starting June 5 at 12:01 a.m. pic.twitter.com/wIRVGpMPNE — Victor Fedeli (@VictorFedeli) June 4, 2020

