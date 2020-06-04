Jamil Jivani, Ontario's Advocate for Community Opportunities, will serve as chair of the council for the first year. (supplied by the Premier's YouTube channel)

The province is creating an advisory council for young people across Ontario. The Premier’s Council on Equality of Opportunity will provide advice on how young people can overcome social and economic barriers. The council will also advise the government on long-term actions that can be taken to support youth during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“At a time when the world is facing some of its most difficult challenges, we have to do everything we can to help our next generation of leaders overcome the social and economic barriers before them,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Our young people are the future of this province and I truly believe this council will be a strong advocate that will set them down the path to even greater success.”

The province will provide black communities with $1.5-million to address the disproportionate impacts of COVID-19. The money will be given to organizations that support Black families and youth.

The council will have up to 20 members including young people between the ages of 18 to 29 and adults with expertise in the not-for-profit sector, education, and community organizations. It will focus on challenges young people such as completing an education, skills training, and employment.

Young people are invited to apply to be on the Council.