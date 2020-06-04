Norm Miller is one of the MPP's on the province's committee. (photo supplied by Norm Miller's office)

Businesses in the tourism sector are being given an opportunity to discuss the impacts COVID-19 has had on the local economy.

The province’s Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs are meeting for the first time today via ZOOM for a series of public hearings – to hear from the tourism industry about what they believe the government can do to help them survive the pandemic.

In an interview with MyMuskokaNow, MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka, Norm Miller says he’s encouraging businesses across the district to take part.

“Tourism businesses are some of the hardest hit, and I want to make sure the government hears from them. If you’re a summer camp and you don’t operate at all, you have no revenue or if you’re a seasonal resort or housekeeping cabin – it’s just a huge hit for you so, I want to make sure the government hears that.”

The hearings will run all the way until June 22 – excluding weekends and will feature oral presentations from businesses in the tourism sector.

Miller says the impact of COVID-19 has had far-reaching implications on these businesses.

“You have festivals that are closed completely, or summer camps, resorts, lodges, housekeeping cottages are all going to take a hit. For a lot of those businesses, this is really about survival.”

While the registration deadline for oral presentations has passed – businesses that would like to submit written comments can do so by heading here.

Those who were unable to meet the deadline but wish to comment on the sector can send their written submission by 5:00 p.m. on June 22.