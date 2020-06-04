District of Muskoka logo. Supplied Image by the District of Muskoka.

The District of Muskoka is looking to help residents with their income taxes.

On Thursday, the District announced that it is offering a Community Volunteer Income Tax Program, which will be provided to eligible residents virtually.

The District says it is registered with the Canada Revenue Agency and will be working with community partners and volunteers to provide free tax clinics to those living in Muskoka.

Clinics were postponed in March and April due to COVID-19 – in an effort to keep the community safe and healthy.

The District notes over the past several weeks, they have been working with the CRA and tax clinic volunteers to find alternatives to delivering the program to the community.

Virtual clinics are being held on an interim basis to help complete tax returns while following public health measures.

If you still need to file your taxes, you can complete an online appointment request here – where you can also find requirements and what you need to have prepared.

Those with limited access to a computer can call the District’s tax clinic team at 705-645-2412 ext. 4348.