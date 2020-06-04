The Town of Bracebridge is continuing to roll out its gradual reopening process.

The town announced in a press release Thursday that they are opening beach and park washroom facilities following the Ontario government’s announcement back on May 14 – of a stage by stage approach to loosening emergency measures in place due to COVID-19.

Within the last two weeks, Bracebridge has reopened various outdoor recreational amenities and starting Friday, public washrooms at beaches and parks will follow suit.

Playground equipment and other amenities will remain closed until further guidance is given from the province and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit regarding procedures for a safe reopening of these facilities.

The town says it recognizes that outdoor activity and exercise are important during this time, and they are encouraging residents to continue to follow public health guidelines.

Stay home if you are exhibiting symptoms or are feeling unwell and avoid gatherings of five people or more unless they are immediate family members.

You’re also reminded to maintain two metres of physical distance at all times, and if you are unable, you should depart the area immediately.

If you’re out on the trails, it’s also important to warn other users of your presence and allow for appropriate passing distance.

The town is also encouraging you to clean and disinfect objects and surfaces if need and to wash your hands immediately when you return home.

Bracebridge continues to work closely with the SMDHU and other community partners regarding COVID-19.

For a complete list of what’s open and close – head to the town website.