MUSKOKA, ON-The District of Muskoka has approved a $750,000 loan to help Muskoka Futures provide financial assistance to struggling local businesses.

Work is now underway to finalize the loan agreement, and Molly Ross from the District said that Council is looking forward to partnering with Muskoka Futures through this critical investment to support local businesses in Muskoka.

This Business Recovery Fund Program will help small businesses who have been impacted by the COVID-19 virus by loaning up to $40,000 to those who have not been eligible to apply for any previous government funding programs.

Executive Director of Muskoka Futures David Brushey said they are excited that the Muskoka Business Recovery Fund Program launched earlier this week and he looks forward to working with the District to provide additional support through the program.

“This loan represents District Council’s investment in the Muskoka businesses community in this unique time of need,” said District Chair John Klinck. “Increasing the pool of funding available is very important to support the economic recovery in our communities across Muskoka.”

To apply for the recovery fund, visit the Muskoka Futures site here.