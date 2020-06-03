It seems Doug Ford is not happy with some landlords across the province. The Premier was quite direct with landlords who are not applying for the Commercial Rent Assistance Program, which provides 75-percent of rent payment for small businesses through a federal and provincial partnership. The two governments will pay 50-percent of commercial rent with landlords and tenants paying 25-percent each.

Ford says the landlords not applying for the program are testing him, and that he will protect the little guy. He warned landlords,“Stay tuned, you’ll get what you asked for.”