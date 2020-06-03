GRAVENHURST, ON-The TD Bank in Gravenhurst has closed as one of its workers is currently being tested for COVID-19.

Carla Hindman from TD told MyMuskokaNow that as a precaution while one of its workers undergoes testing, everyone from the bank has gone into self-isolation, pending the testing results.

Hindman confirmed the employee in question was last in the office on May 29th, and they will be providing support to help their colleagues through this situation.

The branch will remain closed until its workers have completed their periods of self-isolation under the advice of the health authorities.

Hindman said that if their employee is confirmed to have the virus, they will follow the guidance of their Chief Medical Director.