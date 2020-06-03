MUSKOKA, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed there are no new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In a recent interview with Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner, he noted they have been seeing a decline in cases over the past while, as last week only saw 28.

Gardner said this decline was made possible by people being proactive in helping stop the virus. However, residents must be careful to not assume the outbreak has ended or will not spring up again.

Currently, the total number of cases in the Simcoe Muskoka region is 480, with Muskoka contributing 19 of those, but the majority of those have recovered.

