Doug Ford says reliable internet is “no longer a luxury.” The Ontario Premier made that statement ahead of announcing another $150-million for reliable broadband and cell service for rural and remote communities. The premier says 12-percent of households across the province do not have access to reliable internet, “As we carefully restart the economic engine of Canada, every region and every community will play a role in bringing jobs and prosperity back to our province. By investing in reliable broadband and cellular service, we are helping to create greater opportunity for our families, farmers, and small business owners in rural and remote areas of this great province.”

Today’s announcement is on top of already-announced funding last year of $315-million.

Applicants, including telecom companies, municipal governments, First Nation communities, and non-profits, will be invited to submit innovative proposals and lend their investment, expertise, and experience to improve connectivity in communities across Ontario. The province will fund a portion of each approved project, but Ford says in order to make sure that reliable internet is in every household the federal government must step up their investment.

Minister of Education, Stephen Lecce says every high school in Ontario will have access to internet by September of this year and it will be in all elementary schools by the 2021-2022 school year.