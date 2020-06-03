The town of Huntsville is set to reopen the Brunel Locks for the season.

In a press release Wednesday, the town says it is advising residents that the locks will be open starting with weekends in June from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

For July and August, they will be open daily from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and will transition back to weekends from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. starting Labour Day and continuing to Thanksgiving.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, you’re encouraged to use exact change or tap debit card for access payment.

It’s $13 for a day pass or $103 for a season pass.

The town reminds you that while using the locks and amenities to obey all posted signage, maintain 2 metres distance from others, avoid gatherings of more than five and wash your hands frequently before and after use.

For more information on town services – head to the town’s website.