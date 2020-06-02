BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Town of Bracebridge is looking for public opinion to reimagine downtown as part of the first step in the Downtown Master Plan project.

This community engagement in the new campaign aims to get the opinion of permanent and seasonal residents as well as visitors and businesses in the community to determine what steps to take when developing downtown.

This Master Plan will assist the Municipality in making strategic investments over the next 10 years to enhance the area and improve the quality of life for residents and visitors.

The Town said that with the public’s input, the Downtown Master Plan would provide a vibrant, successful and realistic strategy that can readily adapt to changes in the community and emerging trends.

Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith said he and the council are very invested in the success of the downtown area and have seen a renaissance over the past several years.

“We know the coming decades will be exciting for Bracebridge, and we want to hear from the public about how our downtown can continue to evolve.”

Over the coming months, residents will be given the opportunity to join an online discussion on targeted sites, take part in a survey and identify spots that you feel the Town should take into special consideration.

To stay updated on the project, visit the Engage Bracebridge site here.