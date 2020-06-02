Cars will pack the streets of downtown Bracebridge for the Annual Father's Day Cr Show. (Supplied by Downtown Bracebridge Father's Day Car Show)

BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Bracebridge Business Improvement Area Association (BIA) has decided to put a hold on the 2020 summer events.

The events on hold include the Father’s Day Car Show, Canada Day downtown activities and the annual Midnight Madness Street Festival.

BIA Chair Lindsay Alexander said although they had kept their hopes up in the past few months that these events could still occur, it became evident during their last meeting that it would be impossible during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The extension to the state of emergency from the Government of Ontario, the current social distancing rules and the ban on gatherings made us realize it was just not going to be possible to host these amazing summer events,” said Alexander.

Tracey Larkman from the BIA said that the summer is going to look different, but their focus currently will be on helping local businesses get back on their feet. “The downtown is slowly re-opening, and supporting local is more important than ever.”

The BIA adds it will continue to assess the situation and feels optimistic that the downtown summer events will be back for 2021.