Ontario has recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in over a week. Data from Public Health shows the province saw another 446 new cases in the last 24 hours bringing the total to 28,709. Another 61 residents and 11 staff of long-term care homes have been diagnosed.

The province says another 17 people died from the virus bringing the total number of deaths to 2,293.

The recovery rate remains at 78-percent.

15,244 tests were completed over the last day.