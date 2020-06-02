District of Muskoka logo. Supplied Image by the District of Muskoka.

MUSKOKA, ON-The District of Muskoka has released the schedule for the month of June for when people can get rid of their Household Hazardous Waste (HHW).

Bracebridge residents will be able to dump their garbage at 1122 Rosewarne Drive Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on June 6th from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, those living in Gravenhurst will be able to get rid of their trash at 1052 Beires Rd. on June 9th from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Huntsville residents can visit 169 Madill Church Rd. on June 3rd from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Those in Muskoka Lakes can head to 1174 Eveleigh Rd. on both June 11th and the 27th from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For Georgian Bay, you can visit 980 South Bay Rd. on June 10th and the 20th from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Finally, those in Lake of Bays can head to 1020 Oxtongue Rapids Rd. on Both June 4th and the 13th from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The District is advising residents that they can use the facilities at their own risk, respect physical distancing, follow the direction from staff, and wash their hands before and after visiting the site.

If you are unsure what types of waste qualify to be dropped off at these HHW sites, visit the District website here to see the full list.