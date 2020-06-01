Ontario’s ombudsman will be investigating the provincial government’s oversight of long-term care homes. Paul Dubé will be investigating whether the oversight provided by the Ministry of Long-Term Care and the Ministry of Health during the coronavirus crisis is enough to keep residents and staff safe.

In a statement Dubé says he is invoking his authority for the investigation after military reports shone a light at conditions in five homes, “The Canadian Armed Forces report painted a stunning portrait of the situation in long-term care during this crisis; our investigation will look at the systemic issues that led to it, and will make constructive recommendations for corrective action. Determining the root causes of administrative dysfunction and recommending practical solutions is what we do.”

Premier Doug Ford says he welcomes the Ombudsman’s investigation.