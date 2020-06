MUSKOKA, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed a new COVID-19 case in a Gravenhurst man.

The man in his 60’s is currently in hospital after he contracted the virus through the community.

This brings the total number of cases in Muskoka to 19, with 17 of those having recovered.

