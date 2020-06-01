The 2020 Huntsville Fall Fair has officially been cancelled.

The announcement was made Friday by the Huntsville District Agricultural Society Board of Directors via Facebook.

The fair was scheduled for September 25-27th, but due to the recent and possible future difficult times that have been happening, they are cancelling the event to protect everyone’s safety.

The Board says they appreciate the support and understanding of the decision, and they look forward to bringing the event back for 2021.

The 2021 fair is scheduled for September 24-26th.