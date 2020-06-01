HUNTSVILLE, ON-The King William Street construction project continues this week with the installation of some underground equipment.

The District of Muskoka said that between June 1st-5th, crews would continue the installation of storm sewers and watermain valves near the Cann Street intersection.

During the daytime this week, Cann Street will be closed to traffic, Westbound traffic will be detoured on Cliff Avenue, then to Morris Avenue, onto Hanes Street, and back onto King William.

Eastbound traffic will continue to use the provided detour via Hanes, Morris, Cliff, Meadow Park Drive, Scott Street and then back onto King William.

Only local traffic will be available on King William between Hanes and the Hyundai dealership.

The intersection of Chaffey Street and King William will be reopened to traffic, but access to Fairy Street from King William will remain closed.

During the overnight portions, between 7:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m., Cann will be closed to Westbound traffic but will be able to continue through the construction zone on King William towards the bridge.

The same detours and closures will remain in effect during the overnight portions.

To stay updated on the construction project, visit the Engage Muskoka site here.