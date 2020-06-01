MUSKOKA, ON-Free internet is being provided to several families across Muskoka so students can complete their online school work.

The new partnership between the Faith Baptist Church and the Telus North Bay Small Business- which started last week, has resulted in the purchase of about 40 small Telus internet providers to support the Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) students in the Huntsville family of schools.

Pastor Andrew Hall told MyMuskokaNow that after being approached by a teacher from the TLDSB, they organized a deal with Telus to provide internet to families that were not able to get their own.

“We have had about 40 families reach out to say that they need help, and the primary role of the internet is to help students be able to do their work from home as part of all of this COVID stuff.”

Hall said even something as simple as staying at home with no internet can lead to long days. “So helping out in different areas like this is an easy way to help the community.”

He also noted the plan is to keep this internet service up throughout the remainder of the COVID-19 outbreak and they will stay in communication with families to see how the service is working for them.