There are 326 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario. That brings the provinces total caseload to 27,859.

There have been 32 residents and 9 staff of long-term care homes diagnosed in the last 24 hours.

For a second day, the number of deaths remains below 20, with 19 people losing their lives over the last day to the virus bringing the total to 2,266.

The recovery rate has jumped to 78-percent.

Public Health reports there were 17, 014 tests done yesterday.