The Ontario government is suspending time of use electricity rates and introducing a fixed price under the COVID-19 Recovery Rate program.

The new rate will be 12.8 cents per kilowatt-hour and will apply to all time of use customers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The fixed price will be in place from June 1st to October 31st.

This is slightly higher than the off-peak price of 10.1 per kilowatt-hour customers have been paying since the province suspended time of use pricing and dropped the electricity rate to the off-peak rate on March 24.