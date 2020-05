Ontario has added another 323 cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases to 27,533.

There have been 14 residents and 18 staff of long-term care homes diagnosed over the last day.

Another 17 people have died bringing the death toll to 2,247.

The recovery rate remains at 77-percent.

Public Health data shows another 20,640 tests were done, the first time in 2 weeks it has hit the 20,000 daily testing target.